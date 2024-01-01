Mimosa is a lively sativa dominant hybrid strain with a zesty citrus aroma and a tangy orange flavor. It delivers an energizing high that elevates mood and enhances focus, making it ideal for daytime use. Mimosa also helps alleviate stress and boost creativity. Enjoy the refreshing and uplifting effects of Mimosa.
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.