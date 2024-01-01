Moon Belts is a versatile hybrid strain with a sweet, earthy aroma and hints of vanilla and spice. It delivers a balanced high that uplifts the mood while gently relaxing the body, making it ideal for both daytime and evening use. Moon Belts helps ease stress and tension, offering a calming yet invigorating experience. Enjoy the harmonious effects of Moon Belts.
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.