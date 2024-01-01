Papaya Cake is a relaxing indica strain with a sweet, tropical aroma of ripe papaya and creamy undertones. It offers a smooth, fruity flavor with hints of vanilla and citrus. The high provides deep relaxation and a soothing body buzz, making it perfect for unwinding in the evening or before bed. Enjoy the calming and mellow effects of Papaya Cake.
