King Louie OG reigns as a revered indica strain, boasting an aroma as commanding as its regal name. Its pungent scent, redolent of musk and pine, commands attention, enveloping the senses in a rich tapestry of earthy allure. Beneath this powerful olfactory presence lies a more subtle flavor profile, teasing the palate with delicate hints of spice that add depth to each inhale. Known to usher in feelings of elation and profound relaxation, this strain offers a royal reprieve from the stresses of the day, inviting users to bask in its majestic embrace.
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.