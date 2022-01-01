A quarter ounce of Dad Grass hemp CBD flower. Comes with premium organic hemp Dad Grass Rolling Papers and a 2-way humidity control pack.



We’ve got a thing for the little guys, cuz we’re one of them! We only work with craft farmers that sustainably produce hemp in small batches. They grow, harvest and trim by hand with the same level of care a home gardener would use for their family’s harvest.



When we get a new batch of flower from the farm, we carefully remove any trim, shake, seeds or stems and then separate it into two delicious-smelling piles. One has all the smalls; the more modestly-sized buds that we grind up and roll into our joints. The other has the bigs; the larger buds that usually cluster at the top of the plant (true heads call this the “cola”). They’re the primos of the pot, the fattest flowers with the highest concentrations of the cannabinoids and terpenes you love so much. And from this pile, we make an even smaller pile with only the best-looking and best-smelling bigs. These are the chosen ones that we weigh, one by one, and place oh-so-delicately into your tin.