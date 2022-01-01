About this product
A single 1G CBG joint
CBG is the mother of all cannabinoids, the building block for THC and CBD and the key ingredient in our new Mom Grass pre rolled joints. It’s extra special. Rare and powerful. A bit of a mystery. Just like the moms in our lives.
Made with only the finest 100% USDA Organic hemp flower, responsibly grown right here in the USA. High in CBG and rich with terpenes. No additives or pesticides. No nicotine or tobacco. No trim or shake. A simple paper filter. All wrapped up in 100% natural papers and folded at the end to keep the good stuff in. Just a classic recipe that keeps your soul light and your head right.
About this brand
Dad Grass
Dad Grass is reviving the mellow sensibility of the casual smoke. Our 100% Organic hemp flower, pre rolled joints and tinctures serve up a clean buzz without the fuss. Our special collections of merch and apparel pay tribute to the timeless staples of dad style. Past, present and future. Like your dad’s stash, we keep things easy and dependable, never fancy or complicated.