A single 1G CBG joint



CBG is the mother of all cannabinoids, the building block for THC and CBD and the key ingredient in our new Mom Grass pre rolled joints. It’s extra special. Rare and powerful. A bit of a mystery. Just like the moms in our lives.



Made with only the finest 100% USDA Organic hemp flower, responsibly grown right here in the USA. High in CBG and rich with terpenes. No additives or pesticides. No nicotine or tobacco. No trim or shake. A simple paper filter. All wrapped up in 100% natural papers and folded at the end to keep the good stuff in. Just a classic recipe that keeps your soul light and your head right.