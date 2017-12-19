Dadirri
Chemmy Jones Bubble Bitty Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Top shelf bud, coated in premium bubble hash!
3:1 flower to bubble hash ratio. Strain specific and flavorful!
Chemmy Jones effects
Reported by real people like you
68 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
