We are known for our award winning solventless, broad spectrum bubble hash. Made with just ice, water, and agitation, it truly is a timeless and pure way of cannabis extraction. That’s why we put bubble hash in almost all of our products!



Our Bubble Cones are some of the cleanest and highest potency cones around!

Top shelf flower, infused with in-house bubble hash- simple yet classic. We use a 3:1 flower to bubble hash ratio on these, making them more potent than many of it's infused pre-roll counterparts.



Now available in 3 packs!

