The highest quality Caviar on the market! Top shelf flower, infused with 90%+ THC distillate, and coated in solventless bubble hash. High potency products, ranging between 40-65% THC! Many strain specific options available.
Caviar SunRocks come in cones and jars, depending on smoking preference!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
DADiRRi is a lifestyle brand that brings people, nature, and cannabis together. Focusing on solventless products like bubble hash and rosin, as well as high quality and potent infused products like SunRocks! Quality and consistency is always our top priority. #livedadirriously