The FIRST and ONLY Solventless Caviar Cone! Top shelf flower, premium rosin, and solventless bubble hash. A clean and smooth smoking experience with a heavy hitting high. The ingredients of this infused cone cannot be beat!
30-50% THC Strain specific options available!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
DADiRRi is a lifestyle brand that brings people, nature, and cannabis together. Focusing on solventless products like bubble hash and rosin, as well as high quality and potent infused products like SunRocks! Quality and consistency is always our top priority. #livedadirriously