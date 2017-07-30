About this strain
A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda by Taste Budz is an excellent evening strain. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry. The sweet and pungent purple buds give this heady phenotype a very distinct look and flavor. Grape Soda features a pungent citrus aroma with notable grape notes on the palate, and the breeder recommends this strain for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, inflammation, and minor pain.
Grape Soda effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
15% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
