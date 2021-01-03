Dadirri
Space Monkey Caviar Bitty Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
We are now offering our Caviar and Bubble Cones in a smaller size. This not only acts as the perfect single session size but is also affordable for you and the consumers during these hard economic times. There is now a top-shelf option that wont break the bank.
SunRocks are unlike any Caviar you have had before.
Top shelf bud, Soaked in distillate and coated in bubble hash.
High potency and strain specific. Great flavor!
SunRocks are unlike any Caviar you have had before.
Top shelf bud, Soaked in distillate and coated in bubble hash.
High potency and strain specific. Great flavor!
Space Monkey effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
28% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
21% of people report feeling uplifted
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
7% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!