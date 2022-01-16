About this product
What Is CBD Isolate?
CBD isolate or CBD Crystals, are the strongest and most potent product available on the CBD market today. They’re considered to be 99.9% pure. These pure crystalline isolates are a fine powder that only contains the actual CBD chemical compound. The isolate is not a lab made nor is it a synthetic product. It’s an all natural product that is derived directly from the hemp plant itself.
Packaged in 3.2oz packages containing 500mg of CBD Oil and is available in a variety of flavors from Dark Chocolate Natural, Mint, Raspberry, Tangerine and many others. This is the purest of forms that you can purchase CBD today.
Dallas Hemp Company
The genealogy of our Hemp products comes from seven generations of farming in the San Luis Valley in Colorado. “El Rancho Salazar” located in Antonito, Colorado has been known for growing some of the finest seed potato’s in Colorado. In 2019 our family decided to set aside a parcel of land to grow our first crop of Hemp. With a lot of sweat equity and the planting of 21,000 plants organically… our final product has gone to harvest and is ready for market. The Dallas Hemp Company is proud to say that the genealogy of our products can be traced directly to our family’s farm in Antonito, Colorado… “From our farm to you” is no slogan… its our promise of the finest Hemp derived products money can buy…and it comes “from our farm to you…”