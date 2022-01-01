About this product
Our brand new CBN Sleep Gummies are formulated to help you relax and sleep like a baby without that feeling of a high. Our great watermelon-tasting gummies help deliver a nice mellow feeling which rocks you to sleep in no time, try them out.
Dallas Hemp Company gummies contain 10mg of CBN and 5mg of Melatonin.
About this brand
Dallas Hemp Company
The genealogy of our Hemp products comes from seven generations of farming in the San Luis Valley in Colorado. “El Rancho Salazar” located in Antonito, Colorado has been known for growing some of the finest seed potato’s in Colorado. In 2019 our family decided to set aside a parcel of land to grow our first crop of Hemp. With a lot of sweat equity and the planting of 21,000 plants organically… our final product has gone to harvest and is ready for market. The Dallas Hemp Company is proud to say that the genealogy of our products can be traced directly to our family’s farm in Antonito, Colorado… “From our farm to you” is no slogan… its our promise of the finest Hemp derived products money can buy…and it comes “from our farm to you…”