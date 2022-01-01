About this product
Our Delta 8 THC gummies are formulated with 25mg of Delta 8 THC as well as CBG and CBN for maximum effects. These gummies will give you a powerful head and body feeling that will have you feeling like Alice in Wonderland. Our Delta 8 THC gummies taste like normal gummies, with zero hemp taste. These gummies are just delicious.
Serving Size: typically 1 gummy daily. Refrigeration is recommended after opening. Do not store above room temperature nor in a humid environment. Keep away from children.
Dallas Hemp Company
The genealogy of our Hemp products comes from seven generations of farming in the San Luis Valley in Colorado. “El Rancho Salazar” located in Antonito, Colorado has been known for growing some of the finest seed potato’s in Colorado. In 2019 our family decided to set aside a parcel of land to grow our first crop of Hemp. With a lot of sweat equity and the planting of 21,000 plants organically… our final product has gone to harvest and is ready for market. The Dallas Hemp Company is proud to say that the genealogy of our products can be traced directly to our family’s farm in Antonito, Colorado… “From our farm to you” is no slogan… its our promise of the finest Hemp derived products money can buy…and it comes “from our farm to you…”