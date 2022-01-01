About this product
Our CBD infused Terpene tinctures with our under the tongue applicators are the perfect solution for ingesting your CBD Tinctures. Terpenes are simply aromatic organic compounds. Terpenes are found naturally in many plants and even in some insects. In cannabis, terpenes are the essential oils that enhance the effects of CBD. Cannabis has naturally high levels of terpenes. Many researchers have emphasized the pharmacological importance of terpenes. How Do Terpenes Work? Cannabis has around 200 types of terpenes, but only a few appear in amounts substantial enough to be noteworthy. Among them are monoterpenes, diterpenes, and sesquiterpenes, characterized by the number of repeating units of isoprene. Isoprene is a 5-carbon molecule and the structural hallmark of all terpenoid compounds. When combined with CBD, terpenes bind to neurotransmitters and receptors in the brain.
About this brand
Dallas Hemp Company
The genealogy of our Hemp products comes from seven generations of farming in the San Luis Valley in Colorado. “El Rancho Salazar” located in Antonito, Colorado has been known for growing some of the finest seed potato’s in Colorado. In 2019 our family decided to set aside a parcel of land to grow our first crop of Hemp. With a lot of sweat equity and the planting of 21,000 plants organically… our final product has gone to harvest and is ready for market. The Dallas Hemp Company is proud to say that the genealogy of our products can be traced directly to our family’s farm in Antonito, Colorado… “From our farm to you” is no slogan… its our promise of the finest Hemp derived products money can buy…and it comes “from our farm to you…”