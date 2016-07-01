Loading…
Logo for the brand Dank Brothers

Dank Brothers

Dawgfather OG

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

Dawgfather OG effects

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
75% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
