About this product
The crossing of Wedding Cake and Gelato brings Ice cream cake. A very sweet vanilla taste that could give you an increase in appetite, will promote sleep and a body high to relax you.
Strain: Ice Cream Cake
Effects: Body High, Hungry, Relaxing, Sleepy, Uplifting
Flavors: Cheesy, Creamy, Nutty, Sweet
Description: 510 thread vape cartridge
Serving Size: 10 to 20 mg
Servings per Disposable: 250-300 hits
Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate and botanical terpenes
Type: Distillate
Amount of Extract: 1 gram
Natural Terpenes: B-caryophyllene, B-myrcene, terpinolene
About this strain
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
Ice Cream Cake Growing Info
Ice Cream Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Ice Cream Cake weed offers a large yield and tends to grow medium-tall.
Ice Cream Cake effects
About this brand
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.