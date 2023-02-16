Delta 8 infused French roast coffee. K-Cup contains 75mg of hemp-derived Delta-8 THC. Savor the smooth, medium roast taste of your favorite coffee with a Danny's Candy twist! 12 K-Cups in a box (75mg ea) 900mg total. Caution: Potent formula. Enjoy responsibly! This product is legal / compliant by having less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. No Solvents/cutting agents are used.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We specialize in quality Just like homemade Hemp, CBD, and Delta bakery edibles, oils, and candys. See our inhouse selection on greenhouse flower, vapes, hash, concentrates and more. We offer 100% satisfaction guarantee on all products. Get the best damn products at a fraction of the cost!