Delta 8 THC infused 500MG Prayer Brownie Box! Not only are they delicious they're baked fresh by professionals packed with deliciousness and potency. You get 5 individual 100mg brownies slices totaling 500mg per container. These infused brownies are topped with creamy milk chocolate chips! These are just 1 more of our customer favorites. Eat 1/4 of a slice first time users. Enjoy responsibly! This product is legal / compliant by having less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. No Solvents/cutting agents are used.

