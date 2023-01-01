The DaVinci MIQRO-C Vaporizer is the perfect device for a quick and efficient micro-dosing session. This compact vaporizer features a removable 18350 battery, USB-C rapid charging port, and easy-to-use Smart Paths™ temperature settings so you can enjoy your favorite dry herb or concentrate with precision and accuracy. Not only that, but it also comes with an impressive 5-year warranty!



MIQRO-C Dry Herb Vaporizer Features:

- Dry Herb & Concentrate Compatible*

- Type C Charging

- Removable / Rechargeable 18350 battery

- 5-year warranty



THE DETAILS:

- 4 Preset Smart Paths™

- Built-in Zirconia Insulative Spacer

- 30 minute run time

- 39 second heat up time



MIQRO-C Includes: USB Type-C Cable, 10mm Silicone Adapter, Cleaning Tools, Alcohol Swabs, User Manual



The MIQRO- C boasts an advanced material science build that uses no metals or plastics in its sealed glass vaporpath, ensuring maximum potency and purity. The alumina ceramic oven maintains +/= 1 degree temperature accuracy while heating up in just 39 seconds. It's powered by a powerful 18350 rechargeable battery that gives it 30 minutes of continuous run time when fully charged - plus there’s passthrough charging so you can keep vaping even as the device charges too!



But don't let its size fool you - this little guy packs big potential with 4 preset Smart Paths™ settings to give you complete control over your vaping experience along with Zirconia Insulative spacer technology to reduce the 0.3g oven size by up to 50%. All these features are simple and straightforward, making this the perfect device for all users from newbies to connoisseurs.



WHAT'S IN THE MIQRO-C VAPORIZER BOX

1x DaVinci MIQRO-C Vaporizer

1x 18350 Battery

1x Vaporizer Users Manual

1x 10mm Water Adapter

Cleaning Tools

Alcohol Wipes

USB To Type-C Cable



So if you’re looking for a compact and high-performance vaporizer that won't break the bank, then the DaVinci MIQRO-C is just right for you! Get yours today and enjoy the ultimate pocket-friendly microdosing experience.

