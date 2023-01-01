About this product
The DaVinci MIQRO-C Vaporizer is the perfect device for a quick and efficient micro-dosing session. This compact vaporizer features a removable 18350 battery, USB-C rapid charging port, and easy-to-use Smart Paths™ temperature settings so you can enjoy your favorite dry herb or concentrate with precision and accuracy. Not only that, but it also comes with an impressive 5-year warranty!
MIQRO-C Dry Herb Vaporizer Features:
- Dry Herb & Concentrate Compatible*
- Type C Charging
- Removable / Rechargeable 18350 battery
- 5-year warranty
THE DETAILS:
- 4 Preset Smart Paths™
- Built-in Zirconia Insulative Spacer
- 30 minute run time
- 39 second heat up time
MIQRO-C Includes: USB Type-C Cable, 10mm Silicone Adapter, Cleaning Tools, Alcohol Swabs, User Manual
The MIQRO- C boasts an advanced material science build that uses no metals or plastics in its sealed glass vaporpath, ensuring maximum potency and purity. The alumina ceramic oven maintains +/= 1 degree temperature accuracy while heating up in just 39 seconds. It's powered by a powerful 18350 rechargeable battery that gives it 30 minutes of continuous run time when fully charged - plus there’s passthrough charging so you can keep vaping even as the device charges too!
But don't let its size fool you - this little guy packs big potential with 4 preset Smart Paths™ settings to give you complete control over your vaping experience along with Zirconia Insulative spacer technology to reduce the 0.3g oven size by up to 50%. All these features are simple and straightforward, making this the perfect device for all users from newbies to connoisseurs.
WHAT'S IN THE MIQRO-C VAPORIZER BOX
1x DaVinci MIQRO-C Vaporizer
1x 18350 Battery
1x Vaporizer Users Manual
1x 10mm Water Adapter
Cleaning Tools
Alcohol Wipes
USB To Type-C Cable
So if you’re looking for a compact and high-performance vaporizer that won't break the bank, then the DaVinci MIQRO-C is just right for you! Get yours today and enjoy the ultimate pocket-friendly microdosing experience.
MIQRO-C Dry Herb Vaporizer Features:
- Dry Herb & Concentrate Compatible*
- Type C Charging
- Removable / Rechargeable 18350 battery
- 5-year warranty
THE DETAILS:
- 4 Preset Smart Paths™
- Built-in Zirconia Insulative Spacer
- 30 minute run time
- 39 second heat up time
MIQRO-C Includes: USB Type-C Cable, 10mm Silicone Adapter, Cleaning Tools, Alcohol Swabs, User Manual
The MIQRO- C boasts an advanced material science build that uses no metals or plastics in its sealed glass vaporpath, ensuring maximum potency and purity. The alumina ceramic oven maintains +/= 1 degree temperature accuracy while heating up in just 39 seconds. It's powered by a powerful 18350 rechargeable battery that gives it 30 minutes of continuous run time when fully charged - plus there’s passthrough charging so you can keep vaping even as the device charges too!
But don't let its size fool you - this little guy packs big potential with 4 preset Smart Paths™ settings to give you complete control over your vaping experience along with Zirconia Insulative spacer technology to reduce the 0.3g oven size by up to 50%. All these features are simple and straightforward, making this the perfect device for all users from newbies to connoisseurs.
WHAT'S IN THE MIQRO-C VAPORIZER BOX
1x DaVinci MIQRO-C Vaporizer
1x 18350 Battery
1x Vaporizer Users Manual
1x 10mm Water Adapter
Cleaning Tools
Alcohol Wipes
USB To Type-C Cable
So if you’re looking for a compact and high-performance vaporizer that won't break the bank, then the DaVinci MIQRO-C is just right for you! Get yours today and enjoy the ultimate pocket-friendly microdosing experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Davinci Vaporizers - Shop
DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs.