About this product
Highlighting Clean First technology, Temperature Control, App Connectivity, Replaceable Battery, and USB-C charging, this dual use cannabis vaporizer has it all.
Featuring:
Type C Charging
Airtight Zirconia / Glass Vapor Path
LED Grid Communication plus Bluetooth App
5 year warranty
The details:
Precision Temperature to 430°F / 221°C
30 Second Heat up Time
Removable 18650 Battery for up to 2 hour use
0.5g oven capacity for dry herbs
Heavy Metals Tested
Featuring:
Type C Charging
Airtight Zirconia / Glass Vapor Path
LED Grid Communication plus Bluetooth App
5 year warranty
The details:
Precision Temperature to 430°F / 221°C
30 Second Heat up Time
Removable 18650 Battery for up to 2 hour use
0.5g oven capacity for dry herbs
Heavy Metals Tested
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DaVinci Vaporizer
DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs.
Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.
Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.