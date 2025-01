Blast into a whirl of ripe cherry delight.

—

0.5g

—

Dynamic fruit flavors combined with high-quality cannabis oil make for our most delicious smoke ever. Perfect for on-the-go pulls and discreetly potent puffs, .5g or 1g vape cartridges bring the juice and the ease.

—

You never forget your first high. Every time you spark up, good times and great memories bubble up to the surface. Happiness comes to us most often when we set aside time for ourselves & our loved ones- that’s why the best memories are made on Daze Off.

read more