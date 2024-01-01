Bacio + Wedding Cake

Indica

12 x .25g Pre-rolls

Party Favors are personal-sized joints that are easy to share and easy to keep around for any of life's little spontaneous celebrations.

You never forget your first high. Every time you spark up, good times and great memories bubble up to the surface. Happiness comes to us most often when we set aside time for ourselves & our loved ones- that’s why the best memories are made on Daze Off.

