Hammock Nap (Bacio + Wedding Cake) Smalls Blend 14g

by Daze Off
THC —CBD —

About this product

Bacio + Wedding Cake

Indica

14g

Big vibes in a small size. Get more bud for your buck.

You never forget your first high. Every time you spark up, good times and great memories bubble up to the surface. Happiness comes to us most often when we set aside time for ourselves & our loved ones- that’s why the best memories are made on Daze Off.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Daze Off
Daze Off
