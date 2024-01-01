Gorilla Cookies + GMO-Sherb — Indica — 7g — Big vibes in a small size. Get more bud for your buck. — You never forget your first high. Every time you spark up, good times and great memories bubble up to the surface. Happiness comes to us most often when we set aside time for ourselves & our loved ones- that’s why the best memories are made on Daze Off.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
You never forget your first high. Every time you spark up, good times and great memories bubble up to the surface — from countless joints passed around with friends to packing your very first personal bowl. Happiness comes to us most often when we set aside time for ourselves & our loved ones, and cannabis helps us truly savor those unforgettable moments.
That’s why the best memories are made on Daze Off.