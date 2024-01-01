Jet Fuel OG + Glue

—

Sativa

—

12 x .5g Pre-rolls

—

Frequent Flyers offer a little extra to more frequent regular smokers, or consumers who may not smoke every day, but want to stock up and have plenty on hand.

—

You never forget your first high. Every time you spark up, good times and great memories bubble up to the surface. Happiness comes to us most often when we set aside time for ourselves & our loved ones- that’s why the best memories are made on Daze Off.

Show more