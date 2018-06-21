About this product
All that glitters is gold...
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 OVO disposable pen is the show stopper. With DazeD8's in-house signature OVO blend containing HHC-O, THCV, and THC-O, you're getting the best of all worlds. Experience the heaviest-hitting and most energetic elevation you'll ever get. Featuring the strongest distillate in the market and custom formulated terpene blends.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- 1 gram of the most potent concentrate
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Flavor Profile
- 24k Gold - Hybrid
- Featuring a sweet citrus flavor.
Strain
- Hybrid
- A unique cross between Kosher Kush and Tangie
How Does it Feel?
- 24k Gold is popular for its energetic effects
- Euphoric, relaxing, and creative
- Happy and uplifting
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
24k Gold, also known as "24k," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Kosher Kush with Tangie. This strain provides euphoric and relaxing effects that leave the consumer in a happy state of mind. 24k Gold offers a sweet critrus flavor when smoked or vaped. Medical marijuana patients choose 24k Gold to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Growers say this strain has dark colored buds like its parent, Kosher Kush. With a THC content of 20%, 24K Gold is best reserved for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance.
