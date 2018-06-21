DazeD8 Rechargeable 1G HHC-O + THCV + THC-O Premium Disposable

All that glitters is gold...



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 OVO disposable pen is the show stopper. With DazeD8's in-house signature OVO blend containing HHC-O, THCV, and THC-O, you're getting the best of all worlds. Experience the heaviest-hitting and most energetic elevation you'll ever get. Featuring the strongest distillate in the market and custom formulated terpene blends.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- 1 gram of the most potent concentrate

- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



Flavor Profile

- 24k Gold - Hybrid

- Featuring a sweet citrus flavor.



Strain

- Hybrid

- A unique cross between Kosher Kush and Tangie



How Does it Feel?

- 24k Gold is popular for its energetic effects

- Euphoric, relaxing, and creative

- Happy and uplifting



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects