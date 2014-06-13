About this product
Dazed 9G HHC Flower
Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent HHC flower on the market. DazeD8's HHC flower will take you exactly where you want to be.
Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.
The DazeD8 HHC flower is the antithesis of quiet. With these packs, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.
- Perfect for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time
- Featuring a perfectly engineered terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds
- 9G to send you to space multiple times
- The most potent HHC flower on the market
Flavor Profile
- Alien OG - Hybrid
- Lemon and pine OG smell and flavor
Strain
- Hybrid
- A unique cross between Tahoe OG and Alien Kush
How Does it Feel?
- Alien OG is famous for its energetic effects
- Buzzy, alert, and creative
- Happy and uplifting
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
Alien OG, also known as "Alien OG Kush," is a hybrid cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.
Alien OG effects
Reported by real people like you
748 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!