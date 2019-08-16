About this product
Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent pre-rolls on the market.
Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.
The DazeD8 delta 8 pre-roll is the antithesis of quiet. With these THC-O pre-rolls, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.
- Perfectly rolled for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time
- Featuring a perfectly engineered terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds
- 1.5G for a long-lasting burn that will send you to space multiple times
- The best delta 8 flower on the market
Flavor Profile
- Animal Cookies - Hybrid
- Featuring a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer
Strain
- Sativa-dominant hybrid
- A unique cross between Fire OG and GSC
How Does it Feel?
- Animal Cookies is famous for its creativity-inspiring effects
- Cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation
- Euphoric, like your head is in the clouds
- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Animal Cookies, also known as "Animal Crackers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.
Questions about Animal Cookies
Is Animal Cookies an indica or sativa?
Animal Cookies is a hybrid, meaning it has both indica and sativa qualities.
How does Animal Cookies make you feel?
Consumers report Animal Cookies makes you feel relaxed, happy, and euphoric.
How does Animal Cookies taste?
Animal Cookies taste earthy, sweet, and pungent.
What terpenes are in Animal Cookies?
Animal Cookies features a peppery terpene profile with caryophyllene as the dominant terpene.
What strains are similar to Animal Cookies?
Strains similar to Animal Cookies include Mendo Breath, Sherbert, and Creme Brulee.
Animal Cookies effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with