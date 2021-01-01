DazeD8 1G Delta 8 THCV Premium Cartridge

Your Granny Smith... but on crack.



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 premium delta 8 carts have an unparalleled uplifting feel and offer the best delta 8 concentrate on the market



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- Featuring a premium ceramic core that delivers perfect clouds—every time

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent in the delta 8 distillate



Flavor Profile

- Apple Crack - Sativa

- Sweet and sour green apple with undertones of gassy flavor



Strain

- Super sativa

- A unique cross between Tahoe OG and Alien Kush



How Does it Feel?

- Apple Crack is famous for its energetic effects

- Cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation

- Euphoric, ﻿like your head is in the clouds

- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.