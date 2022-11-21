About this product
DazeD8 Delta 8 THC-O Diamond Dabs (3 Grams)
- 3000mg of pure Delta 8 THC-O distillate blended with handcrafted CBG & CBD "Diamonds"
Flavor Profile
- Apple Crack – Sativa
- Sweet and sour green apple with undertones of gassy flavor
Strain
- Super sativa
- A unique cross between two faves: Tahoe OG and Alien Kush
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Incrementally increase use to achieve desired effects
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!