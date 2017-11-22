About this product
DazeD8 Delta 8 Diamond Dabs (3 Grams)
The strongest, sauciest dabs that glisten like diamonds in the sky. DazeD8's delta 8 cookies dabs will have you wanting more.
Killer potency, incredible flavor.
The DazeD8 delta 8 diamond Dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of pure delta 8 concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated delta 8 terpene sauce.
- 3 gram of highly potent delta 8 distillate, smothered in flavorful terpene sauce
- Child-resistant packaging
- Tamper evident seal
Flavor Profile
- Banana Kush - Hybrid
- Smells and tastes like fresh bananas
Strain
- Hybrid
- Made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze
How Does it Feel?
- Banana Kush is famous for its heavy euphoric effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Alleviates chronic pain
- Stress-relieving
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
Banana kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.
Banana Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
878 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!