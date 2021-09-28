About this product
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
38% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
35% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
