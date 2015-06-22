About this product
DazeD8 1.5G HHC Pre-Rolls
Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent pre-rolls on the market. DazeD8's HHC blunts will take you exactly where you want to be.
Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.
The DazeD8 HHC pre rolls are the antithesis of quiet. With these pre-rolls, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.
- Perfectly rolled for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time
- Featuring a perfectly engineered terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds
- 1.5G for a long-lasting burn that will send you to space multiple times
- The most potent HHC flower on the market
Flavor Profile
- Banana OG - Hybrid
- Exciting notes of overripe bananas
Strain
- Hybrid
- A unique cross between OG Kush and Banana
How Does it Feel?
- Banana OG is famous for its energetic effects
- Buzzy, alert, and creative
- Happy and uplifting
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
Banana OG effects
Reported by real people like you
413 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!