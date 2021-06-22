About this product
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a premium ceramic core that delivers perfect clouds—every time
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent in the delta 8 distillate
- 2.1 grams
Flavor Profile
- Banana Runtz - Hybrid
- Features a tropical and fruity taste with undertones of tree fruit
- Live resin - Cannabis-derived terpenes
Strain
- Hybrid
- A unique cross between Banana OG and Runtz
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
Banana Runts is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Banana OG with Runtz. This high profile strain is believed to promote a sense of balance. Consumers who have smoked Banana Runtz say this strain makes them feel tingly, uplifted, and aroused. This strain is best enjoyed during the afternoon or early evening. When smoked in large doses, this strain may make you feel paranoid or anxious. In terms of flavor, Banana Runtz tastes tropical and fruity, with notes of tobacco and tree fruit shining through. The history of this strain is unknown, but some cannabis connoisseurs tell us this is the same strain as Banana Punch. The original breeder of this strain is Solfire Gardens. Strains similar to Banana Runtz include Peanut Butter Souffle (aka PB Souffle), Tangerine Power, and Lime OG.
Banana Runtz effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with