About this product
Something out of Martha and Snoop's kitchen
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 premium delta 8 carts have an unparalleled uplifting feel and offer the best delta 8 concentrate on the market
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a premium ceramic core that delivers perfect clouds—every time
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent in the delta 8 distillate
Flavor Profile
- Berry Pie - Sativa
- Smells similar to freshly made blueberry waffles and has a creamy, tart flavor
Strain
- Super sativa
- A unique cross made by Cookies x Seed Junkie Genetics
How Does it Feel?
- Berry Pie is famous for its creative effects
- Cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation
- Euphoric, like your head is in the clouds
- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Berry Pie is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Cookies x Seed Junkie Genetics. Just like the name suggests, Berry Pie packs a sugary sweet aroma that smells similar to freshly made bluberry waffles and has a creamy, tart flavor. The high you get from this strain will give you a head high that is euphoric but energizing enough to keep you focused. Berry Pie comes in stalky, frosty nugs with contrasting colors of green blended together by bright orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Berry Pie for its uplifting qualities that help relieve symptoms related to depression and fatigue.
Berry Pie effects
