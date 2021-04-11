DazeD8 1G THC-O/Delta 8 Premium Cartridge

Something out of Martha and Snoop's kitchen



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 premium delta 8 carts have an unparalleled uplifting feel and offer the best delta 8 concentrate on the market



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- Featuring a premium ceramic core that delivers perfect clouds—every time

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent in the delta 8 distillate



Flavor Profile

- Berry Pie - Sativa

- Smells similar to freshly made blueberry waffles and has a creamy, tart flavor



Strain

- Super sativa

- A unique cross made by Cookies x Seed Junkie Genetics



How Does it Feel?

- Berry Pie is famous for its creative effects

- Cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation

- Euphoric, ﻿like your head is in the clouds

- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.