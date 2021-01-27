DazeD8 2.5G THC-O Dabs

Indulge in the sweet and slightly tangy blackberry cheesecake without the calories.



Killer potency, incredible flavor.

The DazeD8 THC-O Dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.



- 2.5 gram of highly potent THC-O concentrate

- Child-resistant packaging

- Tamper evident seal



Flavor Profile

- Blackberry Cheesecake - Hybrid

- Featuring bold berry notes accompanied by cake undertones



Strain

- Hybrid

- Made by crossing Blackberry and Wedding Cake



How Does it Feel?

- Blackberry Cheesecake is famous for its heavy euphoric effects

- Full-body relaxation

- Alleviates chronic pain

- Stress-relieving



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects