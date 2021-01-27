About this product
DazeD8 2.5G THC-O Dabs
Indulge in the sweet and slightly tangy blackberry cheesecake without the calories.
Killer potency, incredible flavor.
The DazeD8 THC-O Dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.
- 2.5 gram of highly potent THC-O concentrate
- Child-resistant packaging
- Tamper evident seal
Flavor Profile
- Blackberry Cheesecake - Hybrid
- Featuring bold berry notes accompanied by cake undertones
Strain
- Hybrid
- Made by crossing Blackberry and Wedding Cake
How Does it Feel?
- Blackberry Cheesecake is famous for its heavy euphoric effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Alleviates chronic pain
- Stress-relieving
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
Blackberry Cheesecake is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Blackberry Cheesecake. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Blackberry Cheesecake effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
36% of people report feeling aroused
Anxiety
45% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Bipolar disorder
27% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!