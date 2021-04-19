DazeD8 HHC-O + THCV + THC-O 1 Gram Cartridge

Ever thought about what it’d be like with your head in the clouds? Try this and you will be just as euphoric.



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 OVO cartridge is the show stopper. With DazeD8's in-house signature OVO blend containing HHC-O, THCV, and THC-O, you're getting the best of all worlds. Experience the heaviest-hitting and most energetic elevation you'll ever get. Featuring the strongest distillate in the market and custom formulated terpene blends.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- Featuring a premium ceramic core that delivers perfect clouds—every time

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent in the delta 8 distillate



Flavor Profile

- Blue Dream - Hybrid

- A delicious blend of blueberry pie and sugary sweet blueberries



Strain

- Sativa-dominant hybrid

- A unique cross between Blueberry and Haze



How Does it Feel?

- Blue Dream is famous for its relaxing effects

- Energetic cerebral head high

- Euphoric, like your head is in the clouds

- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects