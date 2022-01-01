DazeD8 Rechargeable 2G Delta 8 Titanz Disposable

Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 disposable vape pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



Flavor Profile

- Blue Slushee Ice - Hybrid

- Tastes like sweet blue raspberry with undertones of earthy notes



Strain

- Hybrid

- A unique cross between Blue Sherbert, Blue Cookies, and Sunset Sherbert

How Does it Feel?

- Blue Slushee Ice is famous for its tingly effects

- Cerebral euphoria

- Long-lasting full-body high

- Happy and stress-relieving



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects