DazeD8 1G THC-O/Delta 8 Premium Cartridge
This sweet blueberry donut cartridge is a certified hole-in-one.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 premium delta 8 carts have an unparalleled uplifting feel and offer the best delta 8 concentrate on the market
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a premium ceramic core that delivers perfect clouds—every time
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent in the delta 8 distillate
Flavor Profile
- Blueberry Donut - Indica
- Tastes and smells just like fresh blueberries and freshly baked donuts
Strain
- Super indica
- A unique cross between Purple Thai and Thai
How Does it Feel?
- Blueberry Donut is famous for its long-lasting euphoria
- Cerebral head high
- Relaxing, like your head is in the clouds
- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!