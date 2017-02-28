About this product
Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent pre-rolls on the market. DazeD8's delta 8 blunts will take you exactly where you want to be.
Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.
The DazeD8 delta 8 pre rolls are the antithesis of quiet. With these pre-rolls, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.
- Perfectly rolled for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time
- Featuring a perfectly engineered delta 8 terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds
- 1.5G for a long-lasting burn that will send you to space multiple times
- The most potent delta 8 flower on the market
Flavor Profile
- Blueberry - Indica
- The sweet flavor of blueberry with earthy undertones
Strain
- Indica
- Made by crossing Purple Thai and Thai
How Does it Feel?
- Blueberry Gas is famous for its heavy sleepy effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Alleviates chronic pain
- Stress-relieving
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
Blueberry, also known as "Berry Blue," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize the effects of Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.
Blueberry effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with