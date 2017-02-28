DazeD8 1.5G Delta 8 Pre-Rolls

Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent pre-rolls on the market. DazeD8's delta 8 blunts will take you exactly where you want to be.



Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.

The DazeD8 delta 8 pre rolls are the antithesis of quiet. With these pre-rolls, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.



- Perfectly rolled for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time

- Featuring a perfectly engineered delta 8 terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds

- 1.5G for a long-lasting burn that will send you to space multiple times

- The most potent delta 8 flower on the market



Flavor Profile

- Blueberry - Indica

- The sweet flavor of blueberry with earthy undertones



Strain

- Indica

- Made by crossing Purple Thai and Thai



How Does it Feel?

- Blueberry Gas is famous for its heavy sleepy effects

- Full-body relaxation

- Alleviates chronic pain

- Stress-relieving



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects