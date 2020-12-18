About this product
About this strain
Indiana Bubble Gum effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Headaches
10% of people say it helps with headaches
Inflammation
10% of people say it helps with inflammation
THC Strength
30% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!