DazeD8 Rechargeable 2G Delta 8 Titanz Disposable

Enjoy all the childhood sweets you wanted without anyone to stop you.



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 disposable vape pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



Flavor Profile

- Candyland - Sativa

- Tastes like sweet cotton candy from the fair



Strain

- Sativa

- A unique cross between GDP and Bay Platinum Cookies



How Does it Feel?

- Candyland is famous for its tingly effects

- Cerebral euphoria

- Long-lasting full-body high

- Happy and stress-relieving



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects