About this product
You don't have to go to the Cherry Blossom Festival to enjoy Cherry Blossom.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable vape pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
- 2 grams of highly potent delta 8 distillate
Flavor Profile
- Cherry Blossom - Indica
- Delicious sweet flavor with undertones of berries
Strain
- Indica
- A unique cross between Berry Blossom and Cherry Pie
How Does it Feel?
- Cherry Blossom is famous for its tingly effects
- Cerebral euphoria
- Long-lasting full-body high
- Happy and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
Cherry Blossom is a bit of a mystery. Like many strains with origins before legalization, no one is quite sure where its genetics come from, but there is speculation that Berry Blossom and/or Cherry Pie are somewhere in its lineage. As its name suggests, it’s absolutely delicious with a lot of sweetness and berry notes in the smell and flavor. Cherry Blossom is indica-dominant and offers a tremendous amount of THC. This strain will have you glued to the couch in no time at all, so be sure you get to where you want to be before you partake. This is a great strain for people looking for relief from minor aches and to blissfully doze off to sleep in a favorite chair.
Cherry Blossom effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with