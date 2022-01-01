About this product
Dazed 9G THC-O Flower
Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent THC-O flower on the market. DazeD8's THC-O flower will take you exactly where you want to be.
Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.
The DazeD8 THC-O flower is the antithesis of quiet. With these packs, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.
- Perfectly for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time
- Featuring a perfectly engineered terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds
- 9G to send you to space multiple times
- The most potent THC-O flower on the market
Flavor Profile
- Cherry Haze - Sativa
- Features a sweet cherry flavor with tangy undertones
Strain
- Sativa
- A unique cross between Purple Haze and Cherry Bomb
How Does it Feel?
- Cherry Haze is famous for its energetic effects
- Buzzy, alert, and creative
- Happy and uplifting
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!