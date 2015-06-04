About this product
DazeD8 Delta 8 Diamond Dabs (3 Grams)
The strongest, sauciest dabs that glisten like diamonds in the sky. DazeD8's delta 8 cookies dabs will have you wanting more.
Killer potency, incredible flavor.
The DazeD8 delta 8 diamond Dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of pure delta 8 concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated delta 8 terpene sauce.
- 3 gram of highly potent delta 8 distillate, smothered in flavorful terpene sauce
- Child-resistant packaging
- Tamper evident seal
Flavor Profile
- Banana Kush - Hybrid
- Smells and tastes like fresh bananas
Strain
- Hybrid
- Made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze
How Does it Feel?
- Banana Kush is famous for its heavy euphoric effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Alleviates chronic pain
- Stress-relieving
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
Cherry Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,380 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
27% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!