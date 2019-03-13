About this product
DazeD8 Delta 8 Diamond Dabs (3 Grams)
The strongest, sauciest dabs that glisten like diamonds in the sky. DazeD8's delta 8 cookies dabs will have you wanting more.
Killer potency, incredible flavor.
The DazeD8 delta 8 diamond Dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of pure delta 8 concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated delta 8 terpene sauce.
- 3 gram of highly potent delta 8 distillate, smothered in flavorful terpene sauce
- Child-resistant packaging
- Tamper evident seal
Flavor Profile
- Chocolate Mint Kush - Indica
- Chocolate mint with undertones of coffee and pine.
Strain
- Super indica
- A unique cross between SinMint Cookies and Green Ribbon
How Does it Feel?
- Chocolate Mint Kush is popular for its relaxing effects
- Euphoric, relaxing, and creative
- Happy and uplifting
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
Created by Humboldt Seed Organization, Chocolate Mint OG crosses Emerald OG with the famous Grandaddy Purple. Much like its parents, this strain has big dense buds. With a name as enticing as it sounds, deep flavors and aromas surround Chocolate Mint OG with its notes of chocolate, mint, pine, and spice. The exceptionally potent high is balanced, making this a great strain for experienced smokers who are read to take off.
Chocolate Mint OG effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
54% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
54% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!