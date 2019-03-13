DazeD8 Delta 8 Diamond Dabs (3 Grams)

The strongest, sauciest dabs that glisten like diamonds in the sky. DazeD8's delta 8 cookies dabs will have you wanting more.



Killer potency, incredible flavor.

The DazeD8 delta 8 diamond Dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of pure delta 8 concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated delta 8 terpene sauce.



- 3 gram of highly potent delta 8 distillate, smothered in flavorful terpene sauce

- Child-resistant packaging

- Tamper evident seal



Flavor Profile

- Chocolate Mint Kush - Indica

- Chocolate mint with undertones of coffee and pine.



Strain

- Super indica

- A unique cross between SinMint Cookies and Green Ribbon



How Does it Feel?

- Chocolate Mint Kush is popular for its relaxing effects

- Euphoric, relaxing, and creative

- Happy and uplifting



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects