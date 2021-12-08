DazeD8 3G Diamond Dabs

The strongest, sauciest dabs that glisten like diamonds in the sky.



Killer potency, incredible flavor.

The DazeD8 Delta 8 Diamond Dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of pure delta 8 concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.



- 3 gram of highly potent delta 8 distillate, smothered in flavorful CBD terpene sauce

- Child-resistant packaging

- Tamper evident seal



Flavor Profile

- Cookies - Hybrid

- Features pungent earthy notes with a powerful yet smooth sweet flavor



Strain

- Hybrid

- Made by crossing OG Kush and Durban Poison



How Does it Feel?

- Cookies is famous for its heavy euphoric effects

- Full-body relaxation

- Alleviates chronic pain

- Stress-relieving



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.