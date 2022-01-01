DazeD8 Rechargeable 1G HHC Premium Disposable

Cookies N' Cream with the milkiest hits on the side.



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 HHC disposable pen is the show stopper. Experience the heaviest-hitting and most energetic elevation you'll ever get. Featuring the strongest HHC distillate in the market and custom formulated terpene blends.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- 1 gram of the most potent concentrate

- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



Flavor Profile

- Cookies N' Cream - Hybrid

- Sweet tasting cookie flavor with undertones of sweet cream



Strain

- Hybrid

- A unique cross between Starfighter and GSC



How Does it Feel?

- Cookies N' Cream is popular for its body high

- Euphoric, relaxing, and creative

- Happy and uplifting



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects